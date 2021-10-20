GOAA approves funds to proceed with South Terminal expansion at OIA

article

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Board on Wednesday voted to accept more than $17.8 million in state funding for the design and construction work on Orlando International Airport's South Terminal C.

Two separate grants from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will be matched with funds from GOAA.

One grant in the amount of $14.3 million provides 50 percent funding to complete the construction of the Ground Transportation Facility Pedestrian Bridge. The enclosed walkway will provide a seamless connection to Terminal C for passengers arriving in the Intermodal Terminal Facility (ITF) via Automated People Mover (APM) from the North Terminal or via Brightline.

The second grant of $3.512 million will provide an additional 50 percent funding for design and construction phase services for the South Terminal Complex.

The South Terminal will feature 15 more gates over a 300-acre area and will serve domestic and international flights.

