Central Florida Girl Scouts hold cookie prices steady in 2024 despite national upward trend, council says

Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us – and the Central Florida council is reminding cookie-lovers that their prices will remain the same.

Boxes of cookies will stay at $5 each, both online and directly from Troops, Girl Scouts of Citrus said in a statement to FOX 35. Girl Scouts of Citrus covers the following counties: Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia.

The group's statement comes after reports that cookie box prices have increased from $5 to $6. They said this is the case for other troops, including the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida in the Tampa area, but not the Orlando-based Girl Scouts.

Each of the 111 councils in the U.S. is responsible for setting its own cookie prices based on the needs and knowledge they have about their local markets, a spokesperson for Girl Scouts of the USA told FOX Business. Cookie box prices typically range from $4 to $7, with some cookies priced higher to reflect the cost of production, like the specialty gluten-free cookie line.

"Girl Scouts of Citrus is excited for our Troops to showcase their entrepreneurial skills selling Girl Scout Cookies this season," Girl Scouts of Citrus said in a statement back in October. "Consumers who purchase directly from our girls and Council will be able to purchase their favorite flavors for the same prices they experienced last year when our season launches in January 2024. When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you are getting more than a sweet treat; all the proceeds stay local to help power amazing experiences for Girl Scouts in your community!"

Booth sales begin Feb. 2. All sales end March 3.

WHAT TO KNOW : Everything you need to know now that Girl Scout Cookie season is here

Where to buy Girl Scout Cookies in Central Florida

Use the Girl Scouts' "cookie finder" on its website to find a booth near you. All you have to do is enter your zip code and set your radius.

Types of Girl Scout Cookies for 2024

Here's a list of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookies flavors:

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites/Samoas

Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S'mores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Click here for more information about the Girl Scouts of Citrus or here for more information about Girl Scouts of the USA.