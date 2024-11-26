Girl receives Moana-themed prosthetic arm, thanks to Disney and Open Bionics
ORLANDO, Fla. - Twelve-year-old Eloise Bayliss beamed with excitement as she received a custom-designed bionic arm featuring a Moana 2 theme, marking a groundbreaking moment for children’s prosthetics.
The arm, developed through a collaboration between Disney and the Orlando-based company Open Bionics, is the first of its kind for kids.
Equipped with sensors on the device's socket, the arm responds to muscle movements. Depending on how Eloise squeezes her muscles, the sensors trigger the fingers to move, giving her new independence and dexterity.
Eloise, who stays busy with sports and piano lessons, says the device is already changing her life.
"I love playing the piano. It's like, it's been my life hobby, because I've always loved playing instruments since I've been a little kid," she said. "I love soccer. It's kind of my also my other hobby, basically."
Her family celebrated the special day by heading to the theater to watch Moana 2 on its opening night.
The innovation reflects a growing trend in personalized, functional prosthetics for children, with Eloise’s bionic arm serving as an inspiring example of technology and creativity coming together.
