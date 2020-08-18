Gibson ousted as Osceola County Sheriff in narrow defeat by former deputy

article

It has been a difficult month for Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

It was recently announced that Gibson had recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month, and on Tuesday night, the incumbent sheriff was dealt a defeat by challenger Marco Lopez, a former deputy.

It was a close race, with Lopez winning by roughly three percentage points. A third, well-funded candidate, Mike Fisher, trailed Gibson by 5% when the votes were tallied. Lopez will go on to face the non-party affiliated candidate Luis Fernandez in November.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News last week that Sheriff Gibson tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of August. He went into self-quarantine after learning that he was positive for the virus.

In neighboring Orange County, incumbent Sheriff John Mina was poised to win his primary election on Tuesday night with a nearly 40% lead over his nearest challenger Andrew Darling.