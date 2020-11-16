Giant gator crosses Florida road as tropical weather forces them to relocate

Parts of South Florida’s Everglades National Park were closed due to flooding from storm Eta on Friday, November 13, making it easier for a resident alligator to make its way across a flooded road, footage posted by the National Park Service shows.

According to the park, the flooding resulted from recent tropical weather.

MORE NEWS: Massive 10-foot long alligator spotted on golf course in Florida

“We are currently experiencing the highest water levels that we've seen since 1962 during this time of the year,” the park said on Facebook. “And our water levels are still rising.”

They went on to explain that due to this, "wildlife in the area is adapting, too; alligators and snakes are moving and finding new spots to sun bathe."

Advertisement

Storyful contributed to this report.