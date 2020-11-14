Massive 10-foot long alligator spotted on golf course in Florida

Talk about par for the course.

A massive 10-foot long alligator was recently spotted on camera interrupting a golf outing in Florida.

The gator, described by one media outlet as "dinosaur-sized," was spotted walking along a course in Naples, Fla., seemingly without any interest in the golfers looking at the enormous reptile.

RELATED: VIDEO: Massive alligator takes a stroll across Florida golf course

This is not the first time in recent memory that alligators have been spotted on a golf course in the southern part of the U.S.

Advertisement

In May, a group of golfers in Hilton Head, S.C., filmed what appeared to be a fight to the death between two massive alligators, telling local media the encounter lasted approximately two hours.

In August 2019, a 7-foot gator crossed paths with a golfer in Florida, prompting the man to remark, "Golfing in Florida is just different."

A few months prior, in April 2019, a separate gator was spotted at another course in Hilton Head, S.C., scurrying along that caused one golfer to quip, "He's running late for his tee time."

Get updates at FOXNews.com