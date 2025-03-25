Ghost Adventures host's wife Victoria Goodwin appears before judge in alleged murder-for-hire plot

The Brief Victoria Goodwin, wife of Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin, is accused of conspiring to have him killed with the help of convicted murderer Grant Amato. The two allegedly began plotting in May 2024. Following the allegations, Aaron has filed for divorce.



What we know:

Victoria Goodwin, 32, wife of Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin, 48, has waived her preliminary hearing in connection with allegations that she tried to have her husband killed. Goowin was arrested on March 6 in Las Vegas.

According to the arrest report, she reportedly conspired with Grant Amato, a convicted killer from Seminole County, who is currently serving a prison sentence for murdering his parents and brothers. The two allegedly began communicating by mail in May 2024, during which they plotted Aaron Goodwin's murder. Following the revelations, Aaron Goodwin has filed for divorce.

What we don't know:

The exact details of the alleged plot remain unclear, including whether the plan was ever seriously pursued or if there was any financial or logistical arrangement involved. It is also unknown whether other individuals were involved or if the authorities uncovered any specific steps taken toward executing the alleged plot.

The backstory:

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin have been married for some time, but their relationship has come under extreme scrutiny following the recent allegations. Grant Amato, who is at the center of the plot, has a chilling history. He was convicted of killing his parents and brother in Seminole County, and his involvement in this new alleged crime against Aaron Goodwin marks a disturbing chapter in his life.

What they're saying:

Aaron Goodwin has filed for divorce following the allegations, which suggests a significant breakdown in their marriage. As for Victoria Goodwin, there has been no public comment from her side at this time regarding the accusations. The case has shocked many who follow the Ghost Adventures series, where Aaron Goodwin is known for his involvement in paranormal investigations.

