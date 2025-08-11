Florida man accused of drugging, killing grandfather in hospice also charged with forgery

The Brief Police say a Palm Bay man gave his hospice-bound grandfather unprescribed Ambien that may have contributed to his death. Investigators allege he also forged a deed to transfer the man’s home into his name for $10. Christopher Balter was arrested after a months-long investigation that began in February.



A Palm Bay man is accused of drugging and killing his grandfather, who was in hospice care, and forging documents to take over the man’s home, police said.

What we know:

Police in Palm Bay say 34-year-old Christopher Balter is facing charges after allegedly giving his grandfather, Gilbert Balter, Ambien while the elderly man was under hospice care.

Authorities allege the medication was not prescribed and may have contributed to his death, though the medical examiner listed heart disease as the likely cause. Investigators also claim Balter forged a quitclaim deed to transfer his grandfather’s Ardmore Street home into his name for $10 before the death.

Palm Bay officials confirmed Balter had worked for the city and was most recently planning and development director in Indian River County. He resigned shortly after his arrest.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly when or how the Ambien was administered, and prosecutors have not detailed how they intend to prove the medication was a decisive factor in the death. Authorities have also not said whether any other family members were aware of the alleged forgery or the drugging before police were contacted in February.

The backstory:

The investigation began earlier this year when a friend of Balter’s contacted police, claiming Balter had admitted to killing his grandfather.

In a recorded call, he allegedly told investigators that giving extra pain medication is part of hospice care. The grandfather’s body was headed for cremation when police intervened to order an autopsy.