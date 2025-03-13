'Ghost Adventures' star’s wife accused in murder-for-hire plot with Florida inmate

The Brief Reality TV star Aaron Goodwin’s wife, Victoria Goodwin, was arrested for allegedly plotting his murder with convicted family killer Grant Amato. Authorities say she offered over $11,000 for the hit, but she claims the money was for cellphones. Aaron Goodwin says he was "blindsided" by the alleged plot, believing they had a happy marriage.



A Central Florida man who was convicted of killing his family in 2019 is now being connected with a death plot to kill reality TV star Aaron Goodwin, a host of Ghost Adventures on the Discovery Channel.

What we know:

While Grant Amato sat inside a Florida prison serving time for the murders of his parents and adult brother, authorities said he was contacted by Victoria Goodwin, wife of Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin. Investigators said she solicited Amato in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband.

Victoria Goodwin (L) and Aaron Goodwin from "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to court documents, Amato was texting and Facebook messaging Goodwin. The two allegedly messaged about being in love and Goodwin allegedly told Amato her husband wouldn’t accept divorce.

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce," one of her messages reportedly read.

Investigators say Goodwin set aside the money to pay for her husband to be killed and messages recovered from Amato’s cellphone allegedly show him texting another man, arranging for Goodwin’s husband to be killed. Goodwin allegedly offered over $11,000 for the killing.

Goodwin was arrested on March 6 in Nevada on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was jailed on $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Victoria Goodwin denies the allegations, claiming she doesn't remember sending any messages to the inmate and was under the impression that the money was for cellphones, not a murder plot. It remains unclear whether she will face further charges or if her defense will stand in court.

It is also unclear how Amato obtained a cell phone, which is prohibited.

The backstory:

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin married in 2022, and throughout their relationship, they posted numerous photos on social media, presenting a seemingly happy marriage. One week before her arrest, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Aaron along with their pet cat cuddling on the couch.

However, recent revelations suggest otherwise, with Victoria allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot. Aaron told TMZ he was "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.

Who is Grant Amato?

Dig deeper:

This arrest adds a shocking twist to a story that began with a reality TV star's seemingly normal marriage, only to unravel with serious criminal accusations. Amato's involvement further complicates the case, as it connects a past murder conviction to the alleged plot against Aaron Goodwin.

Amato, 30, was convicted of killing his father, Chad, mother, Margaret, and brother, Cody, at their Chuluota home in January 2019. Prosecutors said Amato killed his family members after a dispute over his addiction to a Bulgarian woman he met online.

Seminole County deputies say Amato had stolen $60,000 and guns from his brother to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met online. Investigators say Grant also stole $150,000 from his father, including a loan taken out on his parents' house. Authorities say Amato sent the woman over $200,000 in a three-month period.

A jury found Amato guilty and, in August 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The twelve jurors who found Amato guilty of first-degree murder had deliberated for roughly three hours; however, they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict that would have been required for the death penalty at that time.

What they're saying:

Aaron Goodwin told TMZ he was blindsided by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.

Victoria Goodwin allegedly denied plotting to have her husband killed and wanting him dead, according to TMZ. Additionally, she told law enforcement she had no recollection of sending messages to a Florida prisoner and was under the impression the money exchanged was for cellphones.

Criminal Defense Attorney Jose Rivas, who is not involved with this case, said Amato could help with prosecuting Goodwin and in turn possibly shorten his life sentence.

"Reality is, most people, when they’re serving a life sentence, they have no incentive not to commit any other crimes. He could actually benefit from here," said Rivas. "If he’s involved in another crime, and he can provide substantial assistance to the State of Florida and help prosecute this other individual, he could possibly benefit from that and get a shorter life sentence or modify his life sentence."

