Aaron Goodwin files for divorce after wife solicits Florida inmate in alleged plot to kill him

The Brief "Ghost Adventures" TV star Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce from his wife, Victoria Goodwin, days after she was arrested in connection with an alleged murder plot against him. Victoria is facing charges after she allegedly solicited Grant Amato, a Central Florida man, currently serving time in prison for the murders of his parents and adult brother, in an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill her husband. Aaron told TMZ that he was "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.



Aaron Goodwin, star of Ghost Adventures, filed for divorce from his wife, Victoria Goodwin, this week, only days after she was arrested in connection with an alleged murder plot against him.

According to FOX News, documents were filed Wednesday in Clark County, Nevada, less than a week after Victoria was arrested on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: Victoria Goodwin (L) and Aaron Goodwin from "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Authorities said Victoria made contact with Grant Amato, a Florida inmate, who is currently serving time in prison for the murders of his parents and adult brother.

Aaron Goodwin told TMZ he was blindsided by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.

What we know:

Investigators said Victoria solicited Amato in a murder-for-hire plot to kill her reality TV star husband.

According to court documents, Amato was texting and Facebook messaging Victoria. The two allegedly messaged about being in love and Victoria allegedly told Amato her husband wouldn’t accept divorce.

Investigators said Victoria set aside the money to pay for her husband to be killed and messages recovered from Amato’s cellphone allegedly showed him texting another man, arranging for Goodwin’s husband to be killed. Goodwin allegedly offered over $11,000 for the killing.

Goodwin was arrested on March 6 in Nevada on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She was jailed on $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Victoria denied the allegations, claiming she didn't remember sending any messages to the inmate and was under the impression that the money was for cellphones, not a murder plot. It remains unclear whether she will face further charges or if her defense will stand in court.

It is also unclear how Amato obtained a cell phone, which is prohibited.

Who is Aaron Goodwin? Victoria Goodwin?

Aaron Goodwin is a camera operator and TV personality, best known for his role on the Discovery Channel's popular paranormal investigation show Ghost Adventures.

He is one of the main cast members and is often seen investigating some of the world's most haunted places.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21: Aaron Goodwin uses an instant film camera for gathering evidence of paranormal activities for Discovery+ Ghost Adventures. Instant film is used so there is no charge of pictures being manipulated on the computer. On this Expand

The backstory:

Victoria and Aaron Goodwin married in 2022, and throughout their relationship, they posted numerous photos on social media, presenting a seemingly happy marriage. One week before her arrest, Victoria shared a photo of herself and Aaron along with their pet cat cuddling on the couch.

However, recent revelations suggest otherwise, with Victoria allegedly involved in a murder-for-hire plot. Aaron told TMZ he was "blindsided" by Victoria's alleged plot because he believed they had a happy marriage.

Who is Grant Amato?

Dig deeper:

Grant Amato is a Central Florida man who was convicted of killing his father, Chad, mother, Margaret, and brother, Cody, at their Chuluota, Florida home in January 2019. Prosecutors said Amato killed his family members after a dispute over his addiction to a Bulgarian woman he met online.

Seminole County deputies say Amato had stolen $60,000 and guns from his brother to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met online. Investigators say Grant also stole $150,000 from his father, including a loan taken out on his parents' house. Authorities say Amato sent the woman over $200,000 in a three-month period.

A jury found Amato guilty and, in August 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The twelve jurors who found Amato guilty of first-degree murder had deliberated for roughly three hours; however, they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict that would have been required for the death penalty at that time.

Amato could benefit from cooperating in investigation: Attorney

What they're saying:

Criminal Defense Attorney Jose Rivas, who is not involved with this case, said Amato could help with prosecuting Goodwin and in turn possibly shorten his life sentence.

"Reality is, most people, when they’re serving a life sentence, they have no incentive not to commit any other crimes. He could actually benefit from here," said Rivas. "If he’s involved in another crime, and he can provide substantial assistance to the State of Florida and help prosecute this other individual, he could possibly benefit from that and get a shorter life sentence or modify his life sentence."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: