Florida teacher disciplined over student nickname barred from Brevard schools





The Brief The superintendent of Brevard Public Schools says he will not consider bringing back Melissa Calhoun for at least a year after the state says she’s allowed to teach. Calhoun applied to teach again at BPS the day after the Education Practices Commission settled her case with the state. At least one school board member says the superintendent is making the wrong choice and plans to push back at the next school board meeting.



A former Brevard County high school teacher disciplined by the state for violating Florida’s parental rights law says she’s ready to return to the classroom, but district officials are not allowing her back just yet.

What we know:

Melissa Calhoun was disciplined by the state board of education but still allowed to keep her license after she was investigated for allegedly breaking state law by calling a student a nickname without parental consent.

She was given an official letter of reprimand, forced to pay a $750 fine, put on probation for one year and required to take an ethics in education course.

The former Satellite High School English teacher wanted to return to Brevard Public Schools and applied the day after, but the superintendent says he won’t bring her back until she serves probation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

She spoke exclusively with FOX 35 on Tuesday saying it’s been a tough year, but her students have helped her get through. She was optimistic she could get back to teaching soon and was disheartened by the decision that came out on Tuesday.

School Board member John Thomas says the district is making the wrong move and the teacher needs to be back in the classroom.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the teacher’s union will get involved in the case now and what will happen to the volunteer members of the Educational Practices Commission who gave Calhoun the greenlight to return to the classroom. It’s also unclear if people will start to protest again on behalf of Melissa Calhoun since she is again being barred from teaching.

What they're saying:

Calhoun says all she wants to do is teach and be back in the classroom while the district argues this was more than a mistake.

"My hope is that I get to come back into the classroom and do the thing that I love," said Melissa Calhoun.

She also released this statement after the superintendent said he would not be bringing her back on Tuesday:

"It’s unfortunate that the district continues to politicize a mistake and one that I took ownership of and that the Educational Practices Commission ruled on. It’s important that educators have trust that districts will uphold decisions made from third party panels like the EPC. Additionally, I can’t complete my probationary period until i[m employed. What the superintendent seems to be advocating for is a suspension which again feels as though it’s double jeopardy when a third-party panel has already ruled on the matter."

Dr. Mark Rendell, the Superintendent of Brevard Public Schools, shared this statement with FOX 35 on Tuesday:

"The Florida Department of Education has issued a formal reprimand and placed a former Brevard Public School teacher, Melissa Calhoun, on a one-year probation for knowingly and repeatedly violating state law by referring to a student by a name that did not match their biological gender, without parental consent.

"As Superintendent, I want to reaffirm our district’s unwavering commitment to parental rights. Teachers hold a powerful position of influence, and that influence must never override the rights of parents to be involved in critical decisions affecting their children. This was not a mistake. This was a conscious and deliberate decision to engage in gender affirmation without parental knowledge. We notify parents when students are absent or struggling with classwork; it is unacceptable to withhold information on matters of such personal significance.

"This was not a case of confusion or lack of training.

"Statute 1000.071 directed the state board of education to adopt rules to implement the statute; 6A-1.0955 is an administrative law that school districts are required to follow. Mrs. Calhoun has acknowledged that her actions were intentional and that she was aware of the law and violated it. That is deeply troubling.

"We must have trust in our teachers to act in partnership with families, not come between parents and their children, especially when it comes to these meaningful conversations.

"While the state has chosen to allow this individual to retain their certification under probation, I believe it is appropriate that the full term of that probation be completed before any consideration of employment.

"Our district will always prioritize the law, the trust of our families, and the rights of parents."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

School Board member John Thomas says this punishment is going too far.

"The parents’ rights were upheld and that Miss Calhoun had an appropriate discipline issued," said John Thomas.

What's next:

There is a school board meeting on Tuesday where this will likely be discussed by the public and the board.