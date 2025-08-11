Belleview mobile home fire kills dog, damages property, officials say

The Brief A dog died Monday morning after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Belleview, officials said. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, preventing damage to nearby homes and trees.



A dog died Monday morning after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Belleview, officials said.

What we know:

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the 11700 block of SE 99th Terrace at 11:19 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames and threatening nearby homes and trees.

Firefighters from Spruce Creek Station 30 arrived at 11:25 a.m. to find the structure fully involved and quickly deployed hoselines, officials said. Crews from Shady Station 16, Silver Springs Shores Station 17, Belleview Station 18, and Weirsdale Station 27 joined the effort, containing the blaze within minutes and preventing it from spreading to surrounding properties and vegetation.

The fire was brought under control at 11:35 a.m. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but one dog was killed in the incident.

What we don't know:

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.