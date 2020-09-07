Getting the flu and COVID-19 could be a deadly mix

Doctors say it's possible for you to have the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

This year, it may be more important than ever to get your flu shot.

"Flu’s a comorbidity with COVID-19, so that can basically worsen someone’s condition," said Dr. Jason Littleton, of Littleton Concierge Medicine.

That means it is possible to have COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, and if that happens, it could be deadly.

"We don’t want someone who has multiple medical problems to have a devastating outcome when something can be prevented," Dr. Littleton said.

A recent CDC report showed the majority of people who died of COVID-19 also had another health issue.

Advertisement

This flu season, without a COVID vaccine, the flu could be that health issue.

That's why Dr. Littleton says everyone should get a flu shot, especially those who already have a health condition.

The best time to get one is late September or early October.

"So that when the body processes the immunity, it can last throughout the flu season," Dr. Littleton said, and hopefully help you avoid getting hit with a double whammy of viruses.

"We want to prepare for the worst-case scenario in case someone has a very severe reaction to both of those things if they receive them at the same time," Dr. Littleton said.