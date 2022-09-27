Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
7
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Georgia National Fairgrounds becomes temporary horse shelter for Hurricane Ian

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:03PM
Hurricanes
FOX 5 Atlanta

PERRY, Ga. - The Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter is opening up to house about 250 horses being moved out of the path of Hurricane Ian.

Stall reservations will be open on a first come, first served basis.

Appropriate paperwork and proof of a negative Coggins test will be required.

Reservations can be made by calling GNFA Public Safety at 478-988-6557.

Animal owners and caretakers housing temporarily housing their animals at the fairgrounds will need to find lodging in nearby Perry. They can find that by going to visitperry.com/stay.

The state has also set up a resource to help direct animal owners to additional temporary animal housing facilities. That information can be found by clicking here.