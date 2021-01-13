Georgia Congresswoman to file impeachment articles against President-Elect Biden after inauguration

Newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of a pro-Trump conspiracy group, announced plans to file Articles of Impeachment against President-Elect Joe Biden almost immediately after he takes the power of the Office of the President.

In a Tweet Wednesday evening, Green said she will file the Articles of Impeachment against Biden on January 21, the day after he is sworn in as President of the United States.

The announcement by Greene comes on the heels of the vote by the U.S. House on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump, who is charged with "incitement of insurrection" over the deadly siege of the Capitol by his supporters in his final days in office.

Trump is the only U.S. president in history to be twice impeached.

House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by the violent mob.

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.

Some lawmakers and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican lawmakers not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown. Greene was among those Republicans not wearing masks.

Greene currently represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

Greene has a history of bolstering QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is secretly fighting enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. She later distanced herself from the conspiracy theory.

