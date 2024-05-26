Johnny Wactor, 'General Hospital' actor, shot dead confronting catalytic converter thieves

article

A man who was fatally shot by one of three suspects allegedly trying to steal his vehicle's catalytic converter on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles has been identified as former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor.

The incident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in the area of West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wactor's mother, Scarlett, told Fox News Digital he and a co-worker were asked to stay late at a rooftop bar where he was bartending to clean and were returning to their cars when the confrontation occurred.

Wactor, 37, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

"They were walking to their car, and when they get there, Johnny’s car, which was parked in front of the co-worker’s looked like it was jacked to one side and from what I understand, he said, ‘Hey man, you towing my car?’…And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren’t doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him," Scarlett said.

Wactor has appeared in "Westworld," "The OA," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Criminal Minds," and "Hollywood Girl, "according to TMZ. He is more widely known for playing Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 until 2022.

"Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," Wactor's agent David Shaul told Variety.

"Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone," he said. "He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Catalytic converters are popular among thieves because they are easily stolen and contain precious metals including platinum. California accounts for 37% of catalytic converter theft claims nationwide, with about 1,600 reported stolen each month, the Associated Press reports.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.