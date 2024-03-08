Gainesville P.E. teacher accused of inappropriately touching middle school girls

article

A Gainesville P.E. teacher and coach was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching middle school girls, police said.

Christopher Chell, 46, was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation following an investigation into the teacher.

Chell, a teacher at St. Patrick Interparish School, had allegedly gained the trust of several middle school girls.

Over a couple of months, Chell reportedly engaged in "a pattern of behavior that escalated from inappropriate touching to criminal acts," the Gainesville Police Department said.

Chell is currently in the Alachua County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.

Detectives believe there are more victims and are urging them to come forward by calling Sergeant Pandak at (352) 393-7734.