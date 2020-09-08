FWC still searching for leads regarding fatal boat hit-and-run on Lake Monroe from earlier this year

Authorities are still looking for leads about a fatal boat hit-and-run that occurred at a Central Florida lake earlier this year.

The incident happened on May 23rd, 2020 at Lake Monroe in Seminole County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said that a fishing vessel occupied by one man hit another man on the southeast side of the lake.

The boat then reportedly left the scene and headed east on Lake Monroe, according to witnesses. The victim was 43-year-old Reid McMenamy and was rendered aid by two good Samaritan vessels. Unfortunately, he passed away at the hospital though.

Investigators said that the victim had injuries to both his skull and left arm.

FWC is once again asking the public if they have any information on the fatal hit-and-run. They included a photo of what the boat looks similar to and noted that the boat could have damage or red, white, and black paint on it.

Those with any information regarding the fatal hit-and-run are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or visit crimeline.org.

