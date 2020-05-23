FWC searching for boat in fatal hit-and-run on Lake Monroe

article

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is asking for the public's help to find a hit-and-run boater.

Investigators say it took place on Lake Monroe on Saturday morning and resulted in someone's death.

Officials say the victim is a 43 year old man.

The FWC is asking for information regarding the boat, saying it will likely have fresh damage or paint transfer in the colors of red, white and black.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWC at 1-888-404-3922 or 1-407-275-4150.