Future Tropical Storm Debby: Watches and warnings

The National Hurricane Center says a tropical disturbance over Cuba has a high chance of further development as it approaches Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone Four could possibly become a tropical depression or storm as early as this weekend.

Topical storm warnings have been extended north along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula from Bonita Beach to Boca Grande. Here's a look at the tropical storm warnings that have been issued:

Southwest coast of the Florida Peninsula from East Cape Sable to Boca Grande

The tropical storm watch has also been extended north along the west coast of the Florida Peninsula from Aripeka to the mouth of the Suwannee River. Here are the tropical storm watches in effect:

The Florida Keys south of the Card Sound Bridge, including the Dry Tortugas

The southern coast of the Florida Peninsula east of East Cape Sable to the Card Sound Bridge

The west coast of the Florida Peninsula north of Boca Grande to the mouth of the Suwannee River

A storm surge watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida Peninsula from Bonita Beach north to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

