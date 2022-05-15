Funnel cloud spotted near The Villages

Did you see it? A funnel cloud was spotted in The Villages area on Saturday.

The National Weather Service said it appeared around 7:30 p.m. near The Villages Regional Hospital in Sumter County.

Viewer Denise Anderson took this photo of a funnel cloud that appeared Saturday near The Villages.

"As the sea breeze made its way inland, a weak storm near The Villages got the push it needed to support a funnel cloud earlier this afternoon," the NWS stated in a social media post.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking similar showers on Sunday.