Central Florida Weather: Thunderstorms expected Sunday night

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 70 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Happy Sunday Central Florida! We start the day on a muggy note. Partly cloudy skies will prevail this afternoon with highs in the low-90s across the interior and mid-80s along the coast. The UV Index is very high, so make sure you keep your sunscreen handy. After lunchtime, the sea breeze storms will get active. Isolated storms are likely around 2 p.m., then the coverage expands by 8-9 p.m. In these thunderstorms, you can expect heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty winds.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Looking good at the theme parks today, with highs nearing 90 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances are 30% after 2 p.m. and coverage could be higher around 8 p.m., keep your eyes on the sky. Make sure you stay hydrated & use sunscreen!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches will be busy today. Partly cloudy skies will be the story before the sea breeze storms develop as early as 12 p.m. We continue to track a high rip current risk at all east coast beaches. It is not recommended to enter the surf, but if you do, make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Beginning tonight at 6 p.m., there is a Coastal Flood Advisory in coastal Volusia and Brevard Counties. High astronomical tides will bring above normal water levels during high tide.

LOOKING AHEAD: A big warm-up is on the way this week! It will feel more like summer with the chance for record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast high in Orlando on Wednesday is 96 degrees, the previous record of 97 degrees was set in 1930. The forecast high on Thursday is 97, the previous record of 98 degrees was set in 1908. You can track the heat by downloading the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.