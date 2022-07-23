Funeral for fallen Apopka firefighter Austin Duran to be held Saturday

The Apopka firefighter who died after being seriously injured on the job will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The service for 25-year-old Austin Duran is private, however, the public is invited to line the streets for the procession. It will start at Loomis Funeral Home and head to Journey Christian Church starting at 11 a.m.

Duran, who worked for the Apopka Fire Department, was hurt last month when a 4,500-pound sand trailer fell on him and pinned him down, landing on his legs and abdomen. He had been in the hospital for weeks and underwent several surgeries before passing away this week.

His sister shared the heartbreaking news on his GoFundMe.

"Austin fought this fight like a warrior, like a hero. My heart is broken and will never fully heal. We love you so much Austin and we will miss you for the rest of our lives."