FSU's Ethan Pritchard leaves hospital, begins rehab after mistaken identity shooting

The Brief Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard has been released from the hospital after being shot in the head in August. Officials say the ambush was a case of mistaken identity and four people have been arrested. Pritchard is now in rehabilitation in Jacksonville as his recovery continues.



Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is "alert, responsive and able to communicate" after being shot in the back of the head following the team’s season opener in August, officials said.

Authorities said Pritchard was ambushed by suspects who mistook him for someone else.

What we know:

Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard, a freshman, was shot in the back of the head after the Seminoles’ season opener in August.

He survived the attack and, after more than five weeks of hospitalization at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, was transferred Thursday to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville to continue recovery.

Authorities arrested four people in connection with the shooting.

State investigators determined Pritchard was ambushed outside an apartment complex while dropping off his aunt and a child.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details about the suspects’ motives, the charges filed, or whether the case will move to trial soon. It’s also unclear how long Pritchard’s rehabilitation will take or whether he will be able to return to football.

Investigators believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, but they have not released details about who was the intended target.

The backstory:

Authorities say Pritchard was ambushed outside an apartment complex in Havana, Florida, on Aug. 31, while driving his aunt home after the Seminoles' upset win over Alabama. He was struck in the back of the head by gunfire.

Pritchard, a highly regarded recruit out of Seminole High School in Sanford, had recently joined the team and was beginning his college career.

Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High star Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night during a gathering in Havana, just 30 minutes outside of Tallahassee, Florida. (Chris Hays/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation shortly after the incident.

What they're saying:

Earl Pritchard, Ethan’s father, expressed gratitude to those who have offered prayers and support for his son.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today."

"His players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team," Earl Pritchard added. "I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan."

"We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues," Florida State University said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Three men and one juvenile have now been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young.

Who are the suspects?

Arrestees and Charges:

FDLE Tallahassee agents, FDLE Special Operations Team, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Havana Police Department conducted search warrants in Havana and Woodville, and three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. One juvenile suspect surrendered to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office hours later.

Jayden Bodison, 22, of Woodville, Caron Miller, 18, of Havana, a 16-year-old boy from Havana were arrested and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Germany Atkins, 23, of Havana, was arrested on a violation of probation charge.

Miller and Atkins were transported to Gadsden County Jail, and Bodison was transported to Leon County Jail, all without incident. The juvenile was booked into the Leon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Miller, Atkins and Bodison have been ordered held on no bond. Meanwhile, the juvenile was remanded to Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) custody on a no-release hold.