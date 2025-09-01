Ethan Pritchard: FSU football player shot while visiting family

The Brief FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday near Havana Heights Apartments in Gadsden County. He's listed in critical but stable condition in the ICU at a Tallahassee-area hospital, officials said. FDLE is leading the investigation.



Florida State University football player Ethan Pritchard is being treated in the ICU at a Tallahasee-area hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office and the school.

Pritchard, who is a freshman at FSU, was listed in critical, but stable condition, the University said in a statement.

What we know:

Ethan Pritchard | CREDIT: FSU Football roster

The shooting happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in Havana, Florida. The sheriff's office said Pritchard was visiting family. Havana is about an hour northwest of Tallahasee and FSU's campus.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Havana Heights Apartments for reports of a shooting, where they found Pritchard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

FSU statement on shooting

In a statement shared on Monday, Florida State Universtiy said Pritchard was in Havana visiting family and that he was in the intensive care unit.

"Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker on Florida State’s football team, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida," the University said in a statement.

"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available."

FSU Football coach Mike Norwell

Florida State University football coach Mike Norwell addressed the shooting during a Monday press conference.

"Just want to first start off. Just thoughts and prayers with Ethan Pritchard and his family. It's obviously an extremely, just tragic event for the young man. I got a chance to be there last night with him and his dad and family. And grateful for all the support and medical support that he was able to receive. Our football team, coaches, family, we're all here to support them," he said.

"Maria and I (are) praying for for all parts of him and the journey that's ahead but definitely you appreciate the support from everybody in the community that we feel and just continue to be with them."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting or where Pritchard was shot. Officials have also not said if they're looking for anyone connected to the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is the lead agency investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call FDLE at 850-627-9233 or Big Bend Crime Solvers at (850) 574-TIPS.

In an updated Facebook post, the Gadsgen County Sheriff's Office said there has been no suspect identified in the shooting, purportedly addressing rumors and other information apparently circulating on social media about a potential suspect.

"The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has addressed a "False Claim" circulating on social media of a named suspect with a picture of a subject and spokesperson related to the Havana Shooting that occurred on 8/31/25 near Havana Heights and 16th Avenue.

"No suspect" has been identified in this case and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office "does not" have an employee or spokesperson by the name given.

We ask that you contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) with any information related to this matter as they lead this investigation."

Seminole High School graduate to FSU linebacker

The backstory:

Pritchard was a four-star recruit and was rated among some of the nation’s top linebackers.

As a junior, he recorded 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, helping propel Seminole High to the regional finals of Florida’s 4M state playoffs. As a senior, he finished with 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

"Ethan Pritchard is an amazing young man who represents everything Seminole High School hopes for in our student-athletes. Beyond his athletic talents, what makes Ethan truly special is his outstanding character, leadership, and integrity. He leads with kindness, treats others with respect, and sets an example for his teammates and peers every single day," said Woody Cox, Seminole County High School Athletic Director in a statement.

"On behalf of our entire Seminole community, we want to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Ethan and his family during this challenging time. We are all rooting for his full and speedy recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back stronger than ever. Once a Nole, always a nole."