'Frustrating': Orlando travelers wait hours for rental cars, reservations canceled

Some people are unable to get a rental car or had to wait hours to get one at Orlando International Airport this weekend.

There have been long lines all weekend long at the car rental counters at Orlando International Airport. Some people who had a reservation for a vehicle tell FOX 35 Orlando they got to the counter and was told by the company that they didn't have a car available for them.

Airport officials say there were several factors that caused problems with car rentals including a high number of people needling rental cars due to the Daytona 500 and events at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Airport officials also said customers were not returning the cars back on time. The cars need to be cleaned and prepped before they can be rented to the next customer causing delays. The situation left many travelers frustrated.

"Made a reservation, and we hope the reservation holds, but I have to see. It's at their mercy," said one traveler.

"I think I waited longer in this line than my flight took," added another passenger. "Trying to keep my four kids entertained is a little bit frustrating."

Airport officials say car rental companies are bringing in more cars by the truckload to help alleviate the problem.