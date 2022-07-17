Frozen Stiffs: First ever ice cream hearse haunts Florida streets

article

Well… this is different.

An ice cream hearse is apparently haunting the streets of a Florida city. Yes – you read that right!

A Tampa Bay business called Frozen Stiffs Ice Cream Hearse is serving families ice-cold treats straight out of a casket freezer, and apparently to the tune of the Addams Family theme song. (Listen below!)

The company took a 1967 hearse and converted it into a novelty "ice cream truck" and hands ice cream to customers through its passenger side service window, according to its Facebook page.

The hearse's treats range between $3 to $5.

The ice cream hearse is also available for event bookings, just visit its website at www.frozenstiffs.com.

To see more photos of the hearse, click through the gallery below: