Fast-moving brush fire ignites plastic inventory at Osceola County nursery

The Brief A brush fire spread to a plastic plant nursery in Osceola County, sending thick black smoke into the air. The blaze burned outdoor plastic inventory and prompted nearby evacuations. It marks the second major fire at the site in three years; the cause remains under investigation.



A fast-moving brush fire spread to a commercial nursery in Osceola County over the weekend, igniting piles of plastic inventory and sending thick black smoke into the air for miles, officials said.

The fire broke out in Intercession City, about 8 miles west of Kissimmee, at an outdoor storage area at Nursery Supplies Inc.

What we know:

Firefighters are monitoring hot spots at Nursery Supplies, Inc. on Avenue A after a brush fire spread to the facility Sunday afternoon.

The fire began as a brush fire near Avenue A and Poinciana Boulevard, but strong winds caused the flames to spread quickly to part of the commercial nursery property.

Fire officials said the business manufactures plastic pots and other products for commercial nurseries.

Thick, black smoke was seen billowing high into the air and was visible for miles, raising concerns across parts of Osceola County.

As a precaution, officials ordered evacuations at a nearby truck lot and a Restaurant Depot while crews worked to get the fire under control.

Firefighters said as of Monday the flames were contained to the outdoor storage area near the nursery building, and the fire is now under control.

Several agencies, including Osceola County Fire Rescue, St. Cloud Fire Rescue, and the City of Kissimmee Fire Department responded to the four-alarm fire, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. The fire sent massive plumes of smoke into the air, likely seen by people miles away

What they're saying:

Witness Gianni Canzanella said he first noticed something was wrong when he stepped outside his home.

"I went out into the driveway and had just seen a big smoke in the distance," Canzanella said.

Canzanella said he and his son used a drone to capture video of the fire from above.

"Threw the drone up in the air and had my son do a lot of the flying as he is learning, maneuvering the drone," Canzanella said.

What we don't know:

The estimated cost of the damage is not immediately known. The nursery and its parent company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time a fire has sparked at the facility. Video from three years ago showed a fire burning through roughly five acres of plastic planters at the same site. That prompted air-quality monitoring because of the heavy smoke from burning plastic.

What's next:

Fire officials said crews will remain on site to monitor for hot spots and flare-ups.