Fire breaks out at Longwood strip plaza; multiple businesses affected, officials say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Several businesses in a Longwood strip plaza caught fire Monday morning, prompting a multi-agency investigation.
What we know:
The Seminole County Fire Department reported a commercial structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the area of Savage Court on State Road 434.
Several Longwood businesses in a strip plaza were on fire, the fire department said.
Fire was at a strip plaza with several businesses located off 434 on Savage Court. (Source: Seminole County Fire Department/Norm Reyburn)
Fire crews determined that the fire started in the back of a business with three vehicles in a garage area.
No injuries were reported.
What's next:
The Longwood Fire Marshal and State Marshal are currently investigating this incident.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Seminole County Fire Department.