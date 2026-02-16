Fire breaks out at Longwood strip plaza; multiple businesses affected, officials say

The Brief Several Longwood businesses caught on fire Monday morning. Fire crews determined that the fire started in the back of a business with three vehicles in a garage area. No injuries were reported.



Several businesses in a Longwood strip plaza caught fire Monday morning, prompting a multi-agency investigation.

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department reported a commercial structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the area of Savage Court on State Road 434.

Several Longwood businesses in a strip plaza were on fire, the fire department said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Fire was at a strip plaza with several businesses located off 434 on Savage Court. (Source: Seminole County Fire Department/Norm Reyburn)

Fire crews determined that the fire started in the back of a business with three vehicles in a garage area.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

The Longwood Fire Marshal and State Marshal are currently investigating this incident.