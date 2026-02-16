Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Longwood strip plaza; multiple businesses affected, officials say

By
Published  February 16, 2026 5:20pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Several Longwood businesses caught on fire Monday morning. 
    • Fire crews determined that the fire started in the back of a business with three vehicles in a garage area. 
    • No injuries were reported.  

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Several businesses in a Longwood strip plaza caught fire Monday morning, prompting a multi-agency investigation. 

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department reported a commercial structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 in the area of Savage Court on State Road 434. 

Several Longwood businesses in a strip plaza were on fire, the fire department said. 

Image 1 of 6

Fire was at a strip plaza with several businesses located off 434 on Savage Court. (Source: Seminole County Fire Department/Norm Reyburn)

Fire crews determined that the fire started in the back of a business with three vehicles in a garage area. 

No injuries were reported. 

What's next:

The Longwood Fire Marshal and State Marshal are currently investigating this incident. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Seminole County Fire Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySeminole County News