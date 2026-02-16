4 kids shot near downtown Orlando, police say

The Brief Four kids were taken to the hospital after a shooting Sunday near downtown Orlando. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. near South Parramore Avenue and South Street. Three of those shot are said to have non-life-threatening injuries, while one was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.



Four kids were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What we know:

Orlando police said the shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15, near South Parramore Avenue and South Street. When officers arrived, they found four kids with gunshot wounds. All four were taken to the hospital.

Police said three of the kids had non-life-threatening injuries and that one had a life-threatening injury.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the incident stemmed from a dispute involving other juveniles. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police said.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Details on the circumstances that led to the shooting nor details on potential suspects have been released.

What they're saying:

"Violence involving our youth is heartbreaking and unacceptable. As a community, we must continue working together—parents, educators, faith leaders, and community partners—to create safe spaces, provide mentorship, and ensure our young people have positive outlets and support systems.

I remain in close communication with city leadership and law enforcement, and I am committed to supporting efforts that promote safety, accountability, and healing within our community. We ask residents to allow investigators the time and space needed to complete their work and to continue keeping these families in your prayers" - Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose, who represents District 5