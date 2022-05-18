Frontier Airlines flight attendant helps deliver baby on Florida-bound plane

Talk about a special delivery!

A Frontier Airlines flight attendant is being hailed a hero after helping to delivery a baby when the mother went into labor on a flight to Orlando.

According to a Facebook post by the airline, flight attendant Diana Giraldo jumped into action when the mother unexpectedly went into labor early while on a flight from Denver International Airport to Orlando International Airport.

Giraldo helped the expecting mother to the back lavatory and successfully delivered the healthy baby girl!

MORE NEWS: Passenger who landed plane in Florida says ‘hand of God’ was with him

"Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando," Captain Chris Nye said.

The flight was diverted to Pensacola Airport in order to get the mother and baby to the hospital faster to be checked out.

"This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!" said Nye.

Advertisement

And how cute is this: the mom decided to give her new baby the middle name of Sky.