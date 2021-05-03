'From fighting fires to pacifiers': Orlando firefighters welcome in 7 babies

article

The Orlando Fire Department said that seven firefighters have welcomed newborns in recent months, with a total of three baby girls and four baby boys being born during the pandemic.

"We are happy to see moms, dads and babies are all doing well. Just a matter of time before these new recruits begin to gear up," the department wrote on Facebook.

They also posted photos of the families with the babies.

