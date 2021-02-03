'Fred the Rooster' returned to Oviedo business owner after reported missing

An Oviedo woman was heartbroken when her pet rooster, vanished.

Fred the Rooster usually wanders outside her business, My Oviedo Store, during the day. The rooster is well-known and quite popular in the community. When Fred went missing, owner Emma Reichert scrambled to find him.

A neighbor notified Reichert that her rooster was taken. A security camera captured someone possibly snatching Fred, and the car and license plate number were recorded as well, police said.

When investigators ran the license number they found their suspect, who told them he took Fred out of fear he would get run over.

Fred was reunited with Reichert, who is not pressing charges, according to the Oviedo Police Department.