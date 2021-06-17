‘Freaking people out’: Alligator hides under vending machine at Circle K in Florida

article

It’s alligator mating season in Florida and one gator was apparently in the mood for some cheap snacks.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office found an alligator hiding under a vending machine at a Circle K gas station.

"This little guy was handing out under a vending machine @CircleKStores," Sheriff Grady Judd tweeted on Wednesday. "3 deputies later he was no longer freaking people out."

Just this week, the sheriff’s office found another gator on a family’s porch in Eagle Lake. The wily gator was ‘apprehended’, placed in the back of a patrol car and relocated.

