FOX 35 helps reunite 'hero delivery driver' with the woman she helped

A Casselberry woman is thankful for her "delivery guardian angel."

Becky Taylor had just ordered groceries through a delivery app called Shipt when she went to take a shower.

Moments before her delivery, Becky slipped while stepping out of the shower splitting open the back of her head. She made her way to the door looking for help.

"Oh my God! Are you by yourself?" asked Shipt delivery driver Mildred. Her words caught on Becky’s Ring camera.

Mildred didn’t hesitate and stepped inside to help Becky who was soaking wet, distraught, and bloodied.

"She cleaned my head," said Becky. "She found the wound. Made sure that we didn’t have to go to the hospital right away and the whole time my son who is one and a half is sleeping in the other room."

Mildred stayed with Becky for thirty minutes as they waited for help to arrive.

"It’s ok," said Mildred. "She’s on the floor. She changed the paper towel. It had a lot of blood."

Becky needed four staples to close the gash in her head. She says she just feels sore after the fall.

"It could’ve gone south so fast, and so I just want to say thank you," said Becky. "I want her to know that I’m OK, and partially it’s because of her calming me down."

With help from FOX 35 News, Shipt was able to track down Mildred and thank her personally for stepping up in Becky’s time of need. They say Mildred has agreed to a private meeting with Becky for an official thanks.

"I think God puts the right people in the right places at the right time, and I’m so thankful that he protected me, and I’m so thankful that he sent Mildred because who knows where I’d be," said Becky.

FOX 35 News broke the news of the reunion to Becky who tells us she is looking forward to their meeting. She hopes to present Mildred with something special for her efforts.

