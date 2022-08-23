FOX 51 Florida Primary Election Results
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after more than 2.23 million ballots had been cast by mail and in early voting. As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.62 million ballots had been cast by mail. Nearly 614,000 were cast in in-person early voting, which ended during the weekend. Registered Democrats cast 1.03 million of the ballots by mail and in early voting, while registered Republicans cast about 918,000, with the remainder cast by unaffiliated or third-party voters. Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP outnumbered Democrats in early voting.
- HOW TO FIND RESULTS FOR FOX 51 COUNTIES: Visit here to track election results for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Marion counties as soon as tabulations are reported.
- HOW TO FIND RESULTS FOR STATE & FEDERAL RACES: Visit FOX35Orlando.com/Election to track election results as soon as tabulations are reported.
- LIVE BLOG: Our live blog is where we'll keep track of election-related updates throughout the day from our news teams out in the field. Check back for continued updates.