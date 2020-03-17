Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 raises over $80K for Second Harvest Food Bank to help families during coronavirus outbreak

FOX 35 partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to raise over $80,000 to help local families.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thanks to all of the amazing people who donated, our FOX 35 Feeding Families in Crisis drive was a huge success, raising over $80,000!

As of Friday morning, Second Harvest Food Bank says around $83,000 has been raised. That surpasses our goal of $75,000.

One person donated $25,000 alone. FOX 35 also received a $1,000 donation from well-known Orlando radio host Johnny Magic from XL 106.7.  

His co-worker, Sondra Rae, told FOX 35 he appreciated all of the support that he received from the community when his home burned down last month.  

"You guys stepped up and you guys helped him tremendously," she said. "He does want to pay it forward so in return, he wants to donate $1,000." 

FOX 35 News teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida. Second Harvest Food Bank collects, stores, and distributes donated food in Central Florida through a hunger relief network, helping families in need.

Just $1 can provide 4 meals for those struggling.

Once again, thank you to everyone who has donated!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK

Watch below to see FOX 35 News at the Second Harvest Food Bank. 

