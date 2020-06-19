Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 News anchor Bob Frier awarded for saving neighbor's life

By Viviana Lopez
The Lake Mary Police Department gave Frier an award for saving the woman's life.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Good Day Orlando anchor Bob Frier saved a woman's life last month after the woman was shot. 

The Lake Mary Police Department said the wounded woman ran to Bob's door asking for help.

Bob was able to apply pressure to the gunshot wound, while his wife called 911 for help.

Police say Bob was vital in keeping the woman alive until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.

This week, Lake Mary police honored Bob with a life-saving award.