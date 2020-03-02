FOX 35 INSIDE LOOK: Daytona International Speedway medical response team

article

The crowds, the music, the camaraderie and the fast cars are all part of the experience at the Daytona International Speedway.

During big events like the 500, all 101,000 seats in the venue are full.

The speedway becomes a city, and every city needs healthcare.

Paul Mucciolo is the medical director for the AdventHealth team.

It consists of doctors and nurses operating out of two care centers, nine first aid stations and 14 ambulances.

Mucciolo said his staff sees about 1,000 every year, treating all types of injuries.

“We see from heart attack and stroke, all the way down to minor abrasion and lacerations. We do everything in between,” he said.

FOX 35 got a tour of the infield care center.

It has 13 beds, including three for trauma patients.

Mucciolo said it’s mostly where they treat competitors.

Some go in for check-ups required after minor incidents.

“The drivers are able to come out relatively quickly because of the level resources we have on hand,” he said.

Doctors, however, have resources in place for severe crashes.

In a small amount of cases, they transfer patients out to hospitals off-site.

Mucciolo said for the most part patients come in for scrapes, cuts, strains or weather-related episodes.

“If it’s warm you expect to see people who are not used to that,” he said.

The medical team’s goal is to get patients back in good health, so they can return to the fun.

“For them, sometimes, it’s either an annual trip or a lifetime trip,” he said.

Fans or drivers in need of care don’t have to worry about leaving with a bill.

The AdventHealth team provides the service free of charge to patients.