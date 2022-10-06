FOX 35 Care Force: Thanking Central Florida's first responders with a hot meal after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 Care Force is thanking first responders who are going above and beyond to help the community after Hurricane Ian by serving them a good meal courtesy of Gator's Dockside.
The Good Day Orlando team and the FOX 35 Care Force was out on Thursday morning to help serve a hot meal to Orlando police officers and Orlando firefighters. Plates were filled with chicken wings, pulled pork sandwiches, mac & cheese and donuts for our local heroes who have been working long hours ever since Ian left destruction across Central Florida communities.
Thank you first responders for all you do, especially throughout Hurricane Ian preparations, rescues, and cleanup.
For a list of hurricane relief resources, go HERE.