FOX 35 Back to School Drive

FOX 35 News is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect much-needed school supplies for families in need.

From August 3 - 7, you can drop off donations at two locations during regular business hours:

The Salvation Army Orlando

416 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

The Salvation Army Osceola Christian Ministry Center

700 Union Street

Kissimmee, FL 34741

If you'd rather, you can make a monetary donation to the campaign, here.

All donations and contributions will give students in Central Florida a solid start as they head back to school, whether at home or in the classroom.

Here's a list of items students need the most:

binders

notebook paper

pencils

hand sanitizer

