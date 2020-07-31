FOX 35 Back to School Drive

Expand / Collapse search

FOX 35 News is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect much-needed school supplies for families in need.

From August 3 - 7, you can drop off donations at two locations during regular business hours:

The Salvation Army Orlando
416 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32804

The Salvation Army Osceola Christian Ministry Center
700 Union Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741

If you'd rather, you can make a monetary donation to the campaign, here

All donations and contributions will give students in Central Florida a solid start as they head back to school, whether at home or in the classroom.

Here's a list of items students need the most:

  • binders
  • notebook paper
  • pencils
  • hand sanitizer

