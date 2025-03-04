4 dead in weekend crash, sole survivor released from hospital

The Brief A tragic crash on March 1 in Central Florida killed four people, including three young men from the local Muslim community, leaving one survivor. Authorities say speed was a factor, and the crash remains under investigation. Families and friends are mourning the victims, with funeral services underway during Ramadan.



A tragic crash on March 1 in Central Florida killed four people, including three young men from the local Muslim community, leaving one survivor.

'It's just heartbreaking and such a shame'

What we know:

A tragic crash on March 1, just before 11 p.m., claimed the lives of four people after two cars collided on Central Florida Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The victims included Raul Gomez, 26, and Imalay Camacho Castano, 23, who were in a BMW, and Moad Machti, 21, and Sammy Lahik, 18, who were in a Toyota Camry. The Camry’s driver was the only survivor and has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities say speed was a factor, and one driver may have been attempting to overtake the other before the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed which driver was at fault or the exact speed at which the vehicles were traveling. It is also unclear whether any additional factors, such as impairment or mechanical failure, contributed to the crash.

The condition and identity of the surviving driver have not been publicly disclosed, and authorities have not released any updates on potential charges.

The backstory:

Machti, Lahik, and the surviving driver were members of the same mosque and were on their way to a soccer field after leaving evening prayers. The crash happened just 15 minutes into their trip.

For the local Muslim community, the loss is particularly devastating as it occurred during Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Family and friends have gathered at the mosque and at the crash site, where Castano’s family left flowers in remembrance.

Big picture view:

The crash has left Central Florida’s Muslim community in mourning, as hundreds gathered at the mosque to honor the victims. The tragedy also highlights the dangers of speeding and reckless driving, which continue to be major concerns on Florida’s roads.

Lahik was described as a promising young man who had just received a full-ride scholarship to Duke University. His loss, along with the others, has deeply affected those who knew them.

Burial services are already underway, with Lahik laid to rest on Monday and Machti’s funeral was scheduled for Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Muslim Cemetery of Central Florida.

What they're saying:

Community member Jillian Mraidi spoke about the deep impact of the loss. All three young men in the Camry were members of the same mosque.

"I don't know a single person in our community who doesn't know one of these boys or their family members," said Jillian Mraidi.

Mraidi said her son, Ahmad, grew up with all three. They went to mosque, Arabic class, and Islamic school together, but Ahmad had a special bond with Machti.

"He was always what's called kind of like a role model," Ahmad Mraidi said. "You know, he was always someone that you could look up to."

Now, Central Florida’s Muslim community is in mourning. On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the mosque to honor the victims.

"It's just heartbreaking and such a shame. Sammy had a full ride scholarship to Duke; just last month he was accepted," said Mraidi. "Thank goodness they all come from strong Muslim families, so I believe that their faith of the family is going to get them through."

The young men were heading to a soccer field after mosque, said Mraidi. Fifteen minutes into their trip tragedy struck. According to FHP, one of the vehicle’s drivers attempted to overtake the other and the two collided; speed was a factor. The crash is still under investigation.

"Just the trauma for all of them," said Mraidi. "It's an unbearable, absolutely unbearable to think of."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: