Mini corn dogs recalled for possible spoilage

A popular snack has been recalled over concerns that the product may be possibly spoiled.

Nearly 77,000 lbs. of Foster Farms’ mini corn dogs have been recalled after being shipped to stores across the country.

The snack was produced on April 24, 2023 and came in a 1.83 lb. resealable bag with lot codes 123114 and 223114, and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number "P- 9136" printed on the package.

The problem was discovered after some consumers complained that the product had an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service .

No known cases of adverse reactions have been confirmed.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

