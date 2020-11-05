Former Tax Collector Greenberg misused over $1 million in taxpayer money, investigation reveals

article

The investigation involving former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is complete and investigators have released a full report.

Auditors say that Greenberg misused more than $1 million in taxpayer money.

According to the report, he spent more than $384,000 dollars with credit cards to buy body armor, weapons, ammunition, and a drone.

Greenberg also reportedly spent more than $1 million on contracts for several consultants and another $800,000 to buy property in Winter Springs.

Greenberg faces 12 federal charges but those are not related to the audit.

