Former President Obama campaigns for Biden, Harris in Orlando

Former President Barack Obama received a warm welcome of cheers, claps and honks as he took the stage at Tinker Field in Orlando Tuesday afternoon at a drive-in rally.

“We’ve got one week, Orlando. We’ve got one week,” Obama said.

He’s stumping for his former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.

Obama wasted no time in throwing some digs at President Trump.

“I didn’t think that Donald Trump would embrace my vision or my policies, but I did hope for the country’s sake he might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But, he didn’t. He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself or his friends,” Obama said.

He spent lots of time building up his former right-hand man.

“The presidency doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are. And Joe time and time again has shown himself to be a man of principle and character, and he’s going to be a great president,” Obama said. “For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president and he’s got the character and experience to make us a better country.”

Two hundred and 37 cars of Biden-Harris supporters listened to Obama’s every word, feeling encouraged.

“Obama is exactly the kind of rocket fuel we need to get us all the way through and over the finish line,” said Susannah Randolph.

Trevor Mallory drove over from Pinellas County with his wife and three daughters to see the former president speak, saying they wanted their children to see what a real president acts like.

He tells FOX 35 News that he’s glad Obama took the gloves up, holding nothing back on how he really feels about President Trump.

“We’ve got seven days before the election and I think the gloves should have been off 30 days ago,” Mallory said.

The crowd made it clear by their reactions to former President Obama that they’re ready to have a democrat back in the White House.

“Are you ready to vote? I’m fired up. Let’s do this thing. Let’s bring it home,” Obama said.

The crowd responded with long loud honks and cheers.