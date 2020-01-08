Former Ortona Elementary School principal reassigned to Spruce Creek High School

A Volusia County principal who was removed from an elementary school is now working at a high school, the district confirms.

On Monday, parents at Ortona Elementary School received a phone call letting them know there would be a change in leadership. The Volusia County School District confirmed to FOX 35 News Shantell Adkins was no longer the principal -- a decision made by Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz, spokesperson Kelly Shulz said in an email.

Documents obtained by FOX35 show a months-long investigation into Adkins, starting in September after some staff members claimed he made inappropriate comments to them. One staff member told the district investigator Adkins told her, “You look like you gained weight. Are you pregnant? When you first started here you were petit.”

A school resource officer said he told her if she “spent more time walking around campus, she would lose weight,” according to documents.

Adkins was sent a “letter of caution” after the investigation finished up in November. It said in part, “A preponderance of the evidence does not exist to support disciplinary action.”

He was instructed to take training on professionalism in the workplace, mental health and threat assessment. The district confirmed to FOX 35 News that he is now one of six assistant principals at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange. The district named an interim principal at Ortona Elementary School.

Parents FOX 35 News spoke to said Adkins was professional and polite.

Advertisement

“He’s always been at the school events, very nice, very polite so it was shocking to hear,” said Miracle Spencer.