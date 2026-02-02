Is it a sinkhole? Lake County closes Empire Church Road near S.R. 33 for 'significant roadway depression'

The Brief Empire Church Road between Edgehill Drive and Bear Lake Road in Groveland is closed. The closure is due to a "significant roadway depression," Lake County reported. A geotechnical analysis, which is currently underway, will determine if the depression is a sinkhole, the county said.



What we know:

The Groveland Police Department announced around noon, Feb. 2, that Empire Church Road between Edgehill Drive and Bear Lake Road is closed due to a significant depression in the road.

The depression is 90 feet wide, 200 feet long, and about 50 feet deep and appears to be growing in size, Lake County officials reported.

This stretch of road is just west of Middle and Little Bear Lake and south of Big Bear Lake in Groveland.

County Public Works crews are assessing the area and a geotechnical analysis is underway, Lake County reported.

What will an analysis show?

A geotechnical analysis, which is currently underway, will determine if the depression is a sinkhole, the county said.

"We understand how disruptive this closure is for nearby residents, and we don’t take that lightly," Lake County Assistant County Manager Bobby Bonilla said in a released statement. "Our crews are actively evaluating the situation and working as quickly and safely as possible to identify a solution and reopen the road."

‘Expect delays’

Police ask that drivers seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Approximately 1,400 cars per day travel on Empire Church Road, the county said.

Drivers are asked to use Mascotte Empire Road as a detour.