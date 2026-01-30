Marion County deputy plans lawsuit after arrest by fellow deputies, charges dropped

The Brief A Marion County sheriff's deputy is accusing his own agency of violating his constitutional rights. His attorney said he was wrongfully arrested at this home in Lake County. All his charges were dropped in his case and two fellow deputies are now suspended.



A Marion County sheriff’s deputy plans to file a civil lawsuit after he was arrested by fellow deputies, an incident his attorney says violated his constitutional rights.

Deputy Jeremiah Ricketts was arrested in December at his home in Lake County.

The backstory:

Jeremiah Ricketts, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, was arrested last month, but days later all the charges were dropped.

According to an arrest report, Ricketts' wife, who is also a Marion County deputy, asked her fellow deputies to go to their house for help. The report said she asked them to get her patrol car and equipment due to a domestic situation.

She reported all her equipment, including a rifle, pistol, duty belt, uniform and other items were inside the car. However, when one of the Marion County deputies left with the car, he realized the equipment was no longer in there.

He went back to the house and ran into Ricketts. In the body camera video, one deputy is heard telling Ricketts' to get the gear and show them where it is. The deputy eventually detained Ricketts and the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded and arrested him.

The charges were dropped days later. Internal affairs completed a review on the two Marion County deputies who were involved. Those documents said both violated warrantless searches and seizures, dereliction of duty, and the use of discretion by supervisors.

Both were demoted and suspended. They are appealing that decision.

What they're saying:

The entire encounter is something Ricketts' attorney, Anthony Sabatini, said was unlawful from the start.

"He was clearly targeted," Sabatini said. "There wasn't grounds for an arrest. There wasn't grounds for a search. There wasn't grounds for a seizure."

Sabatini said while he is glad that some action was taken, they are moving forward with legal action.

What's next:

Ricketts is still on administrative leave. His future with the sheriff's office is uncertain.

Sabatini said he plans on filing a civil lawsuit either Monday or Tuesday.