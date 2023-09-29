Orlando woman arrested after pepper spraying 2 deputies at Walmart, officials say

article

An Orlando woman has been arrested for pepper spraying two deputies at a Walmart store, authorities said.

Keyisha Henderson, 48, was booked into jail on several charges including two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting an officer with violence, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities said the incident happened Wednesday at a Walmart store on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

On Tuesday, Henderson and another suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kierra Tolliver, reportedly distracted an older woman while she was shopping, stole her wallet from her purse and used her credit cards to make more than $2,000 in fraudulent purchases.

On Wednesday, a Hernando County deputy who was working inside the store to take a report for theft was alerted that the suspects had returned to the store.

When the deputy tried to confront the suspects, Henderson grabbed a can of pepper spray from her purse and sprayed toward the deputy, before running off. The deputy could not chase after her due to having a reaction to the pepper spray.

Tolliver was detained by Walmart asset protection.

Kierra Tolliver (Photo via Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Another deputy spotted Henderson trying to leave the store and she discharged pepper spray in his direction, too, authorities said. While the deputy was struck on the arm by the pepper spray, he was able to draw his taser and that's when Henderson dropped her can of pepper spray.

She was taken into custody without further incident.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Henderson has a lengthy criminal history. She has been convicted of 39 felony offenses – mainly fraud related – and incarcerated five times, authorities said. She also has an active warrant out of St. Lucie County for criminal use of personal identification information.

She was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center where she's being held on an $82,000 bond for the Hernando County charges. She faces additional charges of fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of petit thefts and carrying a concealed firearm.



Tolliver was arrested and charged with two counts of petit theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. She was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $7,000.

Both deputies are expected to be OK.