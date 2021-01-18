Former Florida COVID-19 analyst Rebekah Jones turns herself in

Florida's Former Health Department Analyst Rebekah Jones has turned herself in and is expected to make her first appearance in a Leon County courtroom on Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said Rebekah Jones has been under investigation since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system, warning employees "to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don’t have to be a part of this. Be a hero."

Jones has been highly critical of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on social media and questioned the validity of the state’s COVID data. She was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information, state records show.

Federal authorities raided her home in December, seizing her computers and other data equipment. DeSantis has defended the state’s handling of the case. However, Jones filed a complaint in Leon County Circuit Court alleging state police violated her rights to free speech and due process.

In the tweet on Saturday, she said that "to protect my family from continued police violence, and to show that I’m ready to fight whatever they throw at me, I’m turning myself into police in Florida Sunday night. The Governor will not win his war on science and free speech. He will not silence those who speak out."

It’s unclear what exact charge she might face. Jones said on Twitter that "the warrant was based on a lie" and noted a state agent told her the arrest warrant is unrelated to the December raid.

"FDLE found no evidence of a message sent last Nov. to DOH staff telling them to ‘speak out’ on any of the devices they took ... However, police did find documents I received/ downloaded from sources in the state, or something of that nature," she said.

Jones turned herself in on Sunday, stating on Twitter, "censored by the state of Florida until further notice. #LetHerSpeak"

The Leon County Clerk of Courts shows that she will have her first appearance at 11 a.m. and her warrant was for Property Crimes Access Computer Electronic Device Without Authority.

LINK: Read the complaint filed against Jones and her arrest warrant here

The Associated Press contributed to this report.